Rob Van Dam Jokes That He Was High at the Raw Reunion

Rob Van Dam was one nearly 40 former WWE Superstars who appeared at the Raw Reunion special of Monday Night Raw this week. While the former WWE Champion was not officially announced ahead of the show (and is still on the Impact Wrestling roster), he managed to appear in full gear alongside The Hurricane, Sgt. Slaughter and Kurt Angle to stop Sami Zayn from running away during his match with Rey Mysterio.

Van Dam is also well-known for being a marijuana supporter, and he took to Instagram on Wednesday with a photo of himself from the show where his eyes looked a little bloodshot.

Was he actually high? Probably not, but who’s to say?

Impact Wrestling released a statement to Wrestling Inc. on Wednesday explaining how RVD was able to appear on the competition’s show.

“RVD appeared on RAW with our blessing,” the statement read. “We were approached about it and didn’t see why we would have any problem with it.”

Van Dam’s last WWE run came to an end in 2014, and stated in an interview with ComicBook.com back in March that he doesn’t plan on returning to the company full-time again.

“I don’t see me going back to full-time ever,” he said. “Even for a short schedule, I can’t see being on the road full-time like I was. Because, it was really stressful for me. I was always counting the days until the end of my contract.”

“The last couple of runs I did with WWE, and the run before when I left in 2007, I needed spiritually — I needed to be out of there,” he added. “Because, my spirit was unhappy,” he added. “And then, everything else follows that. Mind, body, and spirit have to be in balance in order to have balance.”

He made his return to Impact during WrestleMania 35 weekend, teaming with Sabu to take on the Lucha Brothers (who are now in AEW). He’s since competed in seven more matches.