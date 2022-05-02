WWE Has Reportedly Denied a Former Champion's Release Request Multiple Times

✖

Roderick Strong has asked for his release from the WWE multiple times over the past few months, according to a new report Sean Ross Sapp dropped on Fightful Select on Monday. Those requests have reportedly been shot down after Strong has voiced his over numerous frustrations behind the scenes. The former NXT North American, Cruiserweight and Tag Team Champion was the only member of the Undisputed Era to not leave the company in 2021, and shortly after he signed a new deal he was made the focal point of a new group, Diamond Mine. That faction's lineup debuted with Strong, Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki and Malcolm Bivens with his wife Marina Shafir and Arturo Ruas also penciled in. Every person on that aforementioned list is now gone from WWE.

"There were many within the company that were surprised that Strong was not included in the April 29 round of NXT releases as he'd made it clear to WWE that he wanted out," Sapp noted, adding that WWE also tried to change his name but he pushed back against it. It was also metioned that he has remained professional backstage and that WWE has creative plans for him going forward.

This story is developing...