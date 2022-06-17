Roman Reigns Addresses Tonight's Undisputed WWE SmackDown Universal Title Match Match

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is set to be a memorable one for several reasons, including a long-awaited Title defense by Undisputed WWE Champions Roman Reigns. Reigns will be facing Riddle for the Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event on SmackDown, and while Riddle has shown he's a force to be reckoned with against The Bloodline, Reigns doesn't seem worried in the slightest. Reigns responded to WWE's post about the match and the big fight feel it carries, and the Champion doesn't see Riddle as a real threat.

Reigns wrote on Twitter "Tonight on #Smackdown means everything to Riddle...and while he's dedicating matches, I'm notching days to an absolutely historic reign. He can't breathe my air. He can't lace my boots. He won't take ANYTHING from me. #GODMode #TribalChief"

Tonight on #Smackdown means everything to Riddle…and while he’s dedicating matches, I’m notching days to an absolutely historic reign.



He can’t breathe my air.

He can’t lace my boots.

He won’t take ANYTHING from me. #GODMode #TribalChief https://t.co/BJFSZMTchl — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 17, 2022

Reigns hasn't defended the WWE or Universal Championship since winning them both at WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar. Reigns would keep the Titles present on SmackDown for a while, but lately he hasn't been on TV and he hasn't defended either Title at Hell in a Cell or WrestleMania Backlash. Recent reports have indicated that before the shift in locations for Money in the Bank, he was supposed to face Riddle, but then those plans changed.

Reigns' new deal allows for less appearances and traveling, and according to other reports the initial plan was to feature him on Raw more in addition to SmackDown. With his new deal that plan never came to fruition, which has led to the Titles not being defended very often.

Riddle earned his Title shot last week, and now he will face Reigns on SmackDown. As for what's next, that remains to be seen, as reports indicated that Randy Orton was supposed to be his next opponent, but he might be injured and out for the rest of the year. After that he was supposed to face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, but that could get shifted around too.

What do you want to see WWE do with the WWE Championship next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!