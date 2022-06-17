WWE: Vince McMahon Will Be "In-Character" For Smackdown

These past few days have certainly seen plenty of controversy within the WWE, especially when it comes to current Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon. Following the news that McMahon allegedly used $3 million dollars for "hush money" in a new report, it seems that the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment is not only planning on making an appearance on tonight's Smackdown but will be doing so "in character" as "Mr. McMahon" leaving many fans to wonder how on Earth the upcoming event will take place when it comes to the recent controversy surrounding the wrestling organization.

While details about what the upcoming appearance by McMahon will entail are up in the air, reports are coming in that the CEO "tore up the previous script for tonight's Smackdown". Currently, McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has stepped in as interim CEO and chairwoman of the board of directors, following a brief absence in which she stated that she needed to spend time with her family following her husband's, Triple H, recent health scare. Vince himself won't be leaving the company as far as we know, stating that he still plans to be in charge of the creative side of the organization.

In a new press release that hit the internet earlier today, McMahon had this to say:

"I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are."

The current interim CEO, Stephanie McMahon, had this to say:

"I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings."

Rumors are circulating that Vince McMahon will address the controversy in tonight's Smackdown, but will do so in character. Needless to say, tonight's wrestling event should have plenty of fans of the WWE talking.

