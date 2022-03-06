Roman Reigns Shares Photos of Aftermath From Bloody Brawl With Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden

Roman Reigns stood tall over Brock Lesnar at the end of Saturday night’s WWE Road to WrestleMania live event inside Madison Square Garden with both the WWE and Universal Championships. The show’s main event saw Lesnar successfully retain his title against Austin Theory, only for Reigns and The Usos to immediately attack him after the match. “The Beast” nearly beat all three, only for Reigns to batter him with a steel chair numerous times. Photos from the event show Lesnar was busted open during the attack and Reigns shared photos on his Instagram with his arm and pants splatted in Lesnar’s blood.

Reigns and Lesnar will clash for the WWE and Universal Championships in a unification match at WrestleMania 38 on April 3. Lesnar is currently on his seventh reign as WWE Champion while Reigns currently has the longest reign as Universal Champion in company history at 553 days.

Below is the card for WrestleMania 38 thus far. Reigns vs. Lesnar is currently slotted as the main event for Night Two of the show, dubbed WrestleMania Sunday.

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)

WWE Championship and Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Carmella & Queen Zelina vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi

Carmella & Queen Zelina vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

Edge vs. AJ Styles and Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory have also been confirmed for the event, but neither match has been officially slotted for either night.

Paul Heyman, Reigns’ special counsel and Lesnar’s former advocate, has been hyping up this WrestleMania matchup for months. He went so far as to argue it’s the biggest box office draw WWE can possibly make during an interview with Ariel Helwani last November.

For something that enormous (Reigns vs. The Rock, WWE’s other major dream match), I would want more time in it. Number two, I think Dwayne’s schedule for next year is in place and he’s not available. Even if he was, I don’t think it would be bigger box office at the moment, if you look at the trajectory right now, isn’t it Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns?”

“Did it end the storyline or did it make it more compelling and more intriguing? Or Big E? Or Drew McIntyre? I can certainly make the case for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre as well,” Heyman said when asked about Reigns vs. Lesnar most recent match at Crown Jewel last October. “Is there a time and a place for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock? Absolutely. Is Hollywood the place to do it? Seems like a natural place for The Rock to main event his final main event at WrestleMania. I don’t think this coming April is the place for Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne Johnson.”