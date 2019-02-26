Watch: Roman Reigns Embraces Seth Rollins After Announcing Leukemia Is in Remission

Roman Reigns had outstanding news for the WWE fans on Monday night — his cancer is officially in remission.

“The good news is, I’m in remission ya’ll,” Reigns said. “So with that being said, The Big Dog is back.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reigns celebrated the news with the overjoyed crowd at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia before making his way back up the entrance ramp. But before he left, he was greeted by none other than Seth Rollins.

The two embraced to close out the opening segment of Monday Night Raw.

When Reigns first revealed he had been battling leukemia for 11 years and that it had recently returned back on the Oct. 22 episode of Raw, he announced to the world he was stepping away from the ring as he relinquished the WWE Universal Championship. He was met on the stage by both of his Shield brother in Rollins and Dean Ambrose, who gave him a group hug on the stage.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English in early November, Rollins described the “roller coaster” of emotions he went through that night.

“It threw everything up in the air,” Rollins said. “It’s hard to go a day without thinking about him and how he’s doing and hoping he’s doing alright. I’m fighting the urge to check in on him like a brother every two hours, but he’s a strong dude, and I know that he’s in a good place mentally as well as physically. He’s in good health for the most part. I think he’s going to be able to fight this thing pretty strong. We’re just getting through it while we can. Obviously it’s going to be easier as time goes on, but certainly the last couple weeks have been, and last week especially, have been a roller coaster of emotions. Lots of ups and downs.”

Reigns took to Instagram shortly after his announcement to thank his friends and family for sticking by him.

I’m back, I didn’t get enough,” Reigns said. “I said it before, I’m going to say it a lot, thank you. And I didn’t really get a chance because, I’m not going to lie, I was nervous, and it was overwhelming just to hear the response and they actually cheered me. Crazy,” he said. “But I just want to say, I hugged the hell out of her out there, but I just wanted to say thank you to my mom, thank you to my family, thank you to my children, but most of all thank you to my wife. Along with everyone else that sent their support and prayers. I just don’t feel like I would be in this position, feeling this good without all you guys. So, one more time and it’s not the last time, but it’s one more time. Thank you.”