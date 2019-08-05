Roman Reigns Speaks out About Jon Moxley’s WWE Creative Comments

Back in May Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose) made waves throughout the wrestling world when he gave an explosive interview on the Talk Is Jericho podcast and tore into WWE’s creative process, saying that it was “killing the company.” During the conversation (along with a couple more follow-up interviews) the former WWE Champion gave a laundry list of frustrations with the creative team and Vince McMahon, from how his character was used week to week to his disappointing match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32.

Since then both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been asked about their former Shield brother’s departure, with Rollins chastising him for his anti-WWE comments. In an interview with ESPN on Monday to promote his spot on the WWE 2K20 cover, Reigns was asked flat-out about Moxley’s comments.

“I’ll tell you straight-up: I disagree with what [Dean] Ambrose said about the creative process,” Reigns said. “I love the guy. I love him to death. He’s my brother. And wrestling ain’t gonna stop that. On a personal level, me and that dude can hang out, have a beer or two and just talk. And even when we don’t talk, that’s just our relationship. When it comes down to it, creative-wise, that’s on you. Communication is communication. When you go in there and you talk to boss, you gotta let him know. He even made comments about the things I had to say, but that was in a different place. I was brand-new.

“We’ve worked our asses off for Vince [McMahon] in this company, and he respects that, and he wants to know our opinions,” he continued. “You have to speak up for yourself. I’m in a position now where he listens to everything I have to say, what I’m feeling. Early on, when you don’t have any equity, when you haven’t put in any time, you should do what the boss says. But once you earn that equity, once you got the keys to the car — which Ambrose was clearly in that position because all three of us [were] — you have to speak up for yourself and do what’s right for you.”

Since leaving WWE Moxley has found ample success in other wrestling companies. He’s set to take on Kenny Omega in the co-main event of AEW’s All Out event on Aug. 31 and is current leading the B Block in New Japan’s G1 Climax tournament.