Roman Reigns Takes Photo With WWE Fan in Hawaii

Since his heartbreaking news in October, we haven’t seen much of Roman Reigns. But a fan recently published a photo of he and The Big Dog.

After announcing to the world he’d take an indefinite leave from WWE due to a leukemia diagnosis, Reigns has only been seen at Georgia Tech Football game and WWE’s Tribute to the Troops. But we can now add Hawaii to that list.

Hayden’s day made! Look who we ran into at our hotel in Kauai… Roman Reigns! Nice guy🤙 pic.twitter.com/iH4CFD6oXy — Susanne Brunner (@SusanneBrunner) January 15, 2019

Updates on Reigns health have been limited, if not nonexistent. However, this photo says plenty a Reigns looks quite healthy and like he just finished a workout. We have no idea what that indicates in terms of leukemia, but in our laughably unprofessional opinion, Reigns looks good.

This fits a report Seth Rollins gave not long ago as well as a recent quote from Chris Jericho when talked to Chris Van Vliet.

“He’s doing his treatment, and I think things are going really well. I don’t really know much about leukemia. I don’t know what the endgame is as far as when you’re ‘cured’ — when it goes into remission, when you can do physical matches or travel or whatever it is. But we talk to him quite a bit. I’ve got a group text with him in it, and I text him on the side quite a bit. He always seems to be doing pretty well and in good spirits… We love him, and I think it’s just a matter of time before he comes back. But more importantly — that he stays healthy for his family, for sure,” said Jericho.

Reigns reveal during an October Raw that he’d be dropping his Universal Championship and leaving the company was one of the most poignant moments in WWE history.

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said to open Raw. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.”

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech. Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home,” Reigns continued. “And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children, and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”