Seth Rollins Comments on the Return of Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins was first in line to help Roman Reigns celebrate remission when the pair of Shield members hugged it out to open Raw. But soon after the embrace, Rollins posted his own personal message to The Big Dog.

“About last night…welcome back my brother. It was like you’d never left,” Rollins wrote.

While we were all satisfied with how their opening segment finished, WWE gave us an even bigger surprise when Reigns and Rollins rescued Dean Ambrose from gang violence led by Drew McIntyre. That exchange was capped off with Reigns hitting McIntyre with a highly cathartic spear, signaling that The Big Dog is very close to being back in action.

However, during his address, Reigns did throw water on a WrestleMania chant saying that he needed “to crawl before he could walk” and “walk before he could run.” There are already rumors of Reigns being involved at Fastlane next month, but for now, consider those reports to be speculative.

After his great news, Reigns posted his first Instagram video since his somber October announcement.

“I’m back, I didn’t get enough,” Reigns said. “I said it before, I’m going to say it a lot, thank you.” And I didn’t really get a chance because I’m not going to lie, I was nervous, and it was overwhelming just to hear the response and they actually cheered me. Crazy,” he continued. “But I just want to say, I hugged the hell out of her out there, but I just wanted to say thank you to my mom, thank you to my family, thank you to my children, but most of all thank you to my wife. Along with everyone else that sent their support and prayers. I just don’t feel like I would be in this position, feeling this good without all you guys. So, one more time and it’s not the last time, but it’s one more time. Thank you.”

Reigns also spoke with WWE and discussed how pleased he was to get physical during the Ambrose segment.

“I thought the second part of the night was cool because I was able to show them through action exactly how much better I’m doing so hopefully, after seeing me go through some physicality and kick some ass hopefully they can tell that, ‘Yeah, he is doing better, he’s looking better, he’s moving better.’ So hopefully, the snowball effect and people will see and stop worrying about me and deflect this beautiful energy that’s been sent to me and just use it to help others,” Reigns told WWE.