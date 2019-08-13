Report: Roman Reigns Signs New WWE Contract

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently signed a new contract with the company, according to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet. The length of the new deal was not revealed, though it was pointed out that Reigns signed the deal back in July.

Reigns shocked the WWE fans back in October when he revealed that he was battling leukemia, and that he’d need to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship and step away from the company to undergo treatment. He returned to the company in February to proudly announce that his cancer was in remission, and he returned to action shortly after at Fastlane.

“The Big Dog” didn’t wrestle at SummerSlam, but he in the middle of a storyline surrounding mysterious backstage attacks that involve Buddy Murphy, Daniel Bryan and Rowan.