Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Reign Hits Another Milestone

Roman Reigns' dominance as "The Tribal Chief" has already eclipsed two consecutive years, and he keeps racking up accomplishments as a result. Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38 into the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (which he has defended as one single championship), and this past week saw that reign officially surpass 200 days. In total, Reigns has been world champion for 784 consecutive days and doesn't have to defend the title again until Nov. 5 at Crown Jewel.

Should Reigns keep his reign going all the way up until WrestleMania 39, he'll be less than a week removed from 950 days as world champion. At that point, the only people with longer world championship reigns in WWE history will be Pedro Morales, Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino. Sammartino's record of longest world championship reign will probably remain intact as it currently still stands at 2,803 days.

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel

Reigns' next title defense will be at Crown Jewel in Riyadh on Nov. 5 against YouTuber Logan Paul. Even though Paul has been training with the likes of Shawn Michaels, the champ has repeatedly been dismissive of the idea that Paul poses any kind of legitimate threat.

"When I'm sitting on the same stage and I hear some of that dumb shit spewed out [from Logan], of course, it's going to anger me, and things are going to pop off. At the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, I didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15-year-old little girl. I don't watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul/YouTube vlog people. That's not what I do. "So I don't have any problems with him not watching me, because he was busy doing what he does and that's videotaping himself doing God-knows-what. So go videotape yourself doing God-knows-what and leave the true sports entertainment, the professional wrestling, to people like me, and there's nobody like me," Reigns said in an interview with SecondsOut after the match was announced.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Card