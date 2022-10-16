Roman Reigns' Reported WWE Schedule for the Rest of 2022

Roman Reigns has just two more pay-per-view bookings and a handful of announced TV appearances left in 2022, as reported by PWInsider this weekend. Aside from Crown Jewel on Nov. 5 where he'll defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul and Survivor Series on Nov. 26 (it's believed he and the rest of The Bloodline will take part in a WarGames match), his only announced shows include the Oct. 31 episode of Monday Night Raw and episodes of SmackDown on Oct. 28 (St. Louis), Nov. 11 (Indianapolis) and Nov. 18 (Hartford, CT).

With Day 1 now reportedly canceled, Reigns likely won't defend his championship after those announced dates until the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28, 2023. His reign as world champion is currently at 777 consecutive days.

Why is Roman Reigns' WWE Schedule So Different?

Reigns announced he was taking on a lighter schedule shortly after winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 this past April. He then went into detail about the schedule in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast in August.

"For me, it was trying to balance everything. Someone who has five children, we're in a critical portion of their lives where they are so young and this is where we build these relationships and bonds and they get to know who their dad is. For me, it was extremely important that I can build my fatherhood as the priority and the number one hat that I wear. In WWE, Vince (McMahon) and everybody was very good about accommodating that and making sure to keep me in the WWE family," Reigns said.

"The main thing is, no, we're not going to be on every single pay-per-view, but anything that I am on, which will be all the major ones and a couple of the other ones that fall in-between the big four and the Saudis. I'll always support those with TV to build the story and rivalry going forward. Compared to what I did, technically, compared to a full-time, on everything, you only get a day and a half a week, yeah, it's part-time compared to what I usually run. I'm an annual character on WWE television. It's done well so far. The reactions, it makes everything feel more special if you're not as attainable or available. It puts a little mystique around you. Pretty much all of the houses have done well. The actual reaction, the decibel level is still very high. I couldn't have planned for it to go any better. Hopefully, we'll continue to build that. I've done it to where, I could do it every single week, that's no problem. At the same time, if the quality is high, the quantity doesn't have to be crazy," he continued.

