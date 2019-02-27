Does WWE Have WrestleMania 35 Plans for Roman Reigns?

Given his remission and barrage of Superman Punches, it looks like Roman Reigns is on the verge of returning to WWE action. And WWE is reportedly trying to find him a spot on WrestleMania 35’s card.

According to WreslteVotes—a Twitter account that has broken stories before—WWE is in the middle of carving out a place for Reigns at ‘Mania.

Chatting with a source this AM regarding WrestleMania…WWE is now figuring out where to slot Roman Reigns on the card, with multiple options on the table. Along with Reigns, John Cena’s matchup is also still in discussion. Many different roads they can travel down. Lots in play. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 27, 2019

With over a month to go and only a fraction of the card filled, Vince McMahon & Co. almost have a full menu at their disposal. Depending on how Reigns quickly Reigns can get back into in-ring, there isn’t a match on the card he can’t have.

Reigns’ return, on a humanitarian level, is priceless. Leukemia isn’t exactly strep throat, so when he left in October, it was under grave circumstances. However, his triumphant Raw announcement has galvanized and already juiced up WWE Universe to an unprecedented level. Fans are going to want to see Reigns in a top spot at ‘Mania, and WWE is probably eager to oblige them.

As WrestleVotes mentioned, there are still some major particles still floating around. John Cena is expected to work the April mega-show, but outside of an AWOL Lars Sullivan, no one has a guess as to what he’ll be doing.

It’s doubtful WWE pairs Reigns and Cena together, but at this point, there isn’t an option to ignore. However, the biggest question is WWE is if Reigns should join the Universal Championship match. Right now Rollins vs. Lesnar feels a little too arbitrary. But if Reigns joins the fray, then all of sudden, the Raw Women’s Championship is in serious jeopardy of losing its spot as WM35’s main event.

Considering it’s only been five months, there’s no need to ease Reigns back into significant booking. He left on top of the company, and his return will likely be the biggest story of 2019, so why waste time with a midcard match. If Reigns is healthy enough, he should be in the Universal Championship match.