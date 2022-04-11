Was the WrestleMania 38 Main Event Affected by Roman Reigns’ Apparent Injury?

WrestleMania 38‘s main event saw Roman Reigns unify the WWE and Universal Championships by defeating Brock Lesnar in a match that clocked in at 12 minutes and 15 seconds. That’s shorter than most of the matches from the two-night event, including the impromptu Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens match from the night before, and many fans believed it was cut short due to the apparent dislocated shoulder Reigns suffered midway through the bout. However, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer popped up on Sunday Night’s Main Event this week and seemed to disprove that theory.

It’s worth noting that it’s not clear from his response if Meltzer is disputing if Reigns actually had a shoulder injury. He sold it during the match as if he had to pop the shoulder back into place and photos of the match make it look like something was wrong with his shoulder after Lesnar trapped him in a Kimura lock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s not even true. That was the match. That was the match that was laid out,” Meltzer said. “That’s the nature of the way they put Lesnar matches together which is boom boom boom, big move big move and then you go to the finish…it was not a bad match by any means. It was a Brock Lesnar match, no different from many others.”

Meltzer noted later in the interview that the finish was “exactly what it was supposed to be,” but still didn’t confirm whether or not Reigns was legitimately hurt. Reigns hasn’t commented on the status of his shoulder since the match, nor has he indicated about what he plans to do now that he holds the WWE and Universal Championships simultaneously. He seems to have a new opponent lined up for WrestleMania Backlash in Shinsuke Nakamura, but WWE reportedly hasn’t decided what’s going to happen with the Raw world championship picture.

“From every angle of this same moment, ALL TIME GREATNESS PERSONIFIED, ON DISPLAY FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD TO ACKNOWLEDGE! You may be asking ‘what was going through your mind(s)?’ I humbly submit that as this frame was captured, the mindset became, ‘every dream we had when we embarked on this journey together has been realized. Now, the truly exciting part … new dreams, new pursuits, new realizations of those visions.’ You’ve only seen us get started. Our ambitions cannot be contained!” Paul Heyman wrote while captioning an image of himself looking at Reigns holding both of the world championships at the end of WrestleMania 38.