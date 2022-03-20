Roman Reigns Shows Off Training Regimen for WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Take All match to unify both his Universal Championship and Lesnar’s WWE Championship. WWE uploaded a new video to its YouTube channel on Sunday chronicling “The Tribal Chief’s” preparation for the match, showing his intense training regimen. The video shows him performing lifts like the Power Clean, Deadlift, Bench Press Dumbbell, Dips (with a weighted chain), Bent-Over Rows and pushing a weighted sled outside of a gym in Florida. He then talked about his matchup with Lesnar.

“I learned every false step I took in that ring with Brock, I re-analyzed every little detail you could possibly think of and the ones you didn’t think of because you’re not as smart or experienced as me,” Reigns said. “And then I continue to put the work in. There’s going be a little sliver of credit that goes to Brock Lesnar when the record books are all written. In his hillbilly, farmboy mindset, he’s sitting there thinking, ‘Oh, I’m about to make history, we’re about to rewrite the record books.’ He’s going to be in the record books, but he’s just a supporting player to the number one guy, the guy who is at the top of the call sheet, Roman Reigns.

“I’ve manifested the outcome that I see fit for the ‘Tribal Chief,’ the outcome that I see fit for the ‘Head of the Table,’ for my bloodline, that one that’s going to support my family for generations to come. And at WrestleMania, that God Mode that nobody else can reach, it’s going to come easy,” he added, before noting that this will be his sixth WrestleMania main event and it will solidify him as the greatest WWE Champion of all time.

Below is the full card for WrestleMania 38, taking place inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), Texas on April 2-3. Stay tuned for live coverage of the event!

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship : Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: THe Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

The KO Show w/ Steve Austin

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)