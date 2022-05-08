More Details On Roman Reigns' Latest Promo and His WWE Future

✖

Roman Reigns' latest post-show promo in Trenton, New Jerse, this weekend had fans suddenly worried that "The Tribal Chief" could be stepping away from WWE soon. After reflecting on his 10 years in the WWE and talking about how grueling the travel schedule with the company is, Reigns said, "I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support."

Does this mean Reigns could be on his way out of the company soon? According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, it's unlikely. He explained in a new report on Sunday afternoon that multiple sources within the company told him Reigns is "heavily figured into creative plans for the company for the foreseeable future and he's not expected to leave 'any time soon.'" Sapp speculated it was also possible that Reigns was talking about taking time off for possible film roles, but higher-ups in the company haven't heard about him needing large gaps of time off anytime soon.

"Another person in the company indicated that they believed Reigns was referencing that eventually, his schedule will likely include less house show events," Sapp later added. Reigns wrestled just 61 matches in 2021 and, despite only competing onscreen three times this year, he's on track to break 100 matches this year — something he hasn't done since 2018.

"We'll have to see. I think there's gonna be some moves made here pretty soon. There's always this speculation, these contract talks – all that portion of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I'm sure they can uncover, turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe," Reigns said on The Michael Kay Show back in November.

"That's something I want to dabble in and I want to gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I've learned. WWE has done so right by me. They've given me so much, and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I've just had to capture them, just grab that ball and run with it," Reigns said. "I'd like to think that along the way I've just picked up so many skills, and just experienced so many things that are gonna help me."