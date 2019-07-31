WWE

WWE Fans Poke fun at Bizarre Roman Reigns Backstage Scaffold Attack

SmackDown Live ended in bizarre fashion this week. After an excellent main event bout between Kofi […]

By

SmackDown Live ended in bizarre fashion this week. After an excellent main event bout between Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles, the show cut to a backstage segment where Kayla Braxton was waiting for Roman Reigns to announce who he would challenge to a match at SummerSlam. Reigns was shown walking backstage, but suddenly the scaffolding around him collapsed on top of him.

After more than half a dozen camera cuts, Reigns was seen crawling out from under the rubble, brushing himself off and telling the referees and trainers that he was fine. Neither Reigns’ attacker nor his SummerSlam match were revealed as the show went off the air.

Based on Twitter reactions, fans found the segment to be confusing to the point of being funny. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Start With The Simpsons

 

 

Laugh It Up

 

Was Bischoff Behind This?

 

Dab on Them Haters

 

Harsh

 

Not All Negative

 

Questionable Production

 

He Did It For The Rock, Again!

 

Let the Speculation Begin

 

