WWE Fans Poke fun at Bizarre Roman Reigns Backstage Scaffold Attack

SmackDown Live ended in bizarre fashion this week. After an excellent main event bout between Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles, the show cut to a backstage segment where Kayla Braxton was waiting for Roman Reigns to announce who he would challenge to a match at SummerSlam. Reigns was shown walking backstage, but suddenly the scaffolding around him collapsed on top of him.

After more than half a dozen camera cuts, Reigns was seen crawling out from under the rubble, brushing himself off and telling the referees and trainers that he was fine. Neither Reigns’ attacker nor his SummerSlam match were revealed as the show went off the air.

Based on Twitter reactions, fans found the segment to be confusing to the point of being funny. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Start With The Simpsons

I shouted until I was horse…#SmackDownLIVE pic.twitter.com/krokrZskZH — Simpsons wrestling memes (@SimpsonsWWE) July 31, 2019

Laugh It Up

WHEN ALL THAT SHIT FELL ON ROMAN REIGNS I LOST IT 🤣🤣🤣 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/rFLQ37a41c — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) July 31, 2019

Was Bischoff Behind This?

Seeing Roman Reigns getting crushed backstage brings me back to the beginning of the end days of WCW and that damned White Hummer. #NotAgain #EricBischoffatitagain #WHODROVETHEHUMMER pic.twitter.com/dYamU26V4g — ChibiGingi, Court Jester of the Monsters (@ChibiGingi) July 31, 2019

Dab on Them Haters

LMAOOOOOOOOO WWE ACTUALLY POSTED THIS ON IG???



Eric Bischoff wildin like its TNA 2011 or something 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HjcrX8057c — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) July 31, 2019

Harsh

Thoughts on this? It legit looked like an angle for the 24/7 Title. pic.twitter.com/7hDM7MtFXC — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) July 31, 2019

Not All Negative

I loved the end of #SDLive. It was different. Cliff-hanger making you think and wonder who tried to take out Roman Reigns. Makes you want to tune in next week. That hook is so important. Good job #WWE this week. — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) July 31, 2019

Questionable Production

That Roman Reigns thing was one of the most unrealistic, hastily dumb shots I’ve ever seen. A production camera set up behind the rig that fell on him? It showed him getting squashed, then not? A camera rushing to him when there were already two there? WTF — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com, Who Is Very Humble (@SeanRossSapp) July 31, 2019

He Did It For The Rock, Again!

What I want to know about this Roman Reigns cliffhanger… where was Rikishi? 🤔🤔 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/w2CvIlj0Cr — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) July 31, 2019

