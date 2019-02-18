Ronda Rousey Suffers Nasty Cut Courtesy of Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch made an unannounced appearance Sunday night at Elimination Chamber, but that wasn’t the only unexpected moment from the segment.

Lynch limped out to the ring on crutches and proceeded to beat down Charlotte Flair with the crutches as an amused Rousey looked on. After all, what reason did she have for helping out her scheduled WrestleMania opponent?

However, it didn’t take long for Lynch to turn the tables on Rousey, and she destroyed the RAW women’s champion with the crutch as well. What we didn’t notice until after the beat down was that Rousey suffered a very real injury from the assault.

Rousey was visibly bleeding following the attack, with cameras showing some blood near her temple and hair line. You can see a screenshot below.

Damn @RondaRousey is Busted Open. I would be a little more careful with that crutch. #WWEChamber @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/XAfwRWAA0k — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) February 18, 2019

Now, this is hardly the first time a former MMA star like Rousey has been bloodied. However, WWE has been pretty careful in their banning of blood in recent years, so this appears to have been a slip-up on Lynch’s part as adrenaline likely got the better of her. Even so, we don’t imagine there will be too much anger directed at these women over the blood, despite it being explicitly banned by WWE, as the segment was phenomenal television.