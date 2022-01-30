Is Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch Happening at WWE WrestleMania 38?

Ronda Rousey made her surprise return to the WWE during Saturday night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, resulting in her winning the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble as the No. 28 entrant. The former Raw Women’s Champion and UFC Hall of Famer now has a championship match lined up for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas this April and when reports of her return first started popping up this week many assumed it meant a Rousey vs. Becky Lynch match for the Raw Women’s Championship would finally be happening. However, hours before the show Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported the actual plan was for Rousey to take on SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as a way to bring her to FOX’s SmackDown brand.

Meltzer echoed that plan on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio following the pay-per-view, then added that Rousey vs. Lynch will actually happen at WrestleMania 39 next year in Los Angeles. He also noted FOX network officials are thrilled to have Rousey appear on their programming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Lynch doesn’t seem to be giving up on the idea. She gave an interview with Sports Illustrated after the show ended and delivered a message to her old rival.

“Welcome back, Ronda,” Lynch said. “I know how hard it is to come back as a new mother, I think it’s fantastic she’s back. And she has a lot to avenge. I’m still holding on to that championship she gave me three years ago. Since that time, I’ve gone off, had a child, came back better than ever, and defended my belt left, right and center. If I were her and I was just dipping my toes back in, I wouldn’t go for the main course. I’d start with an appetizer, like a shrimp cocktail, before I went for the steak and potatoes. But if she would like to test herself against me, then by all means. I welcome her with open arms.”

Rousey vs. Lynch was supposed to happen at Survivor Series back in 2018, but Lynch had to be pulled from the bout after accidentally suffering a concussion during a brawl with Nia Jax. The two were then supposed to clash at WrestleMania 35 when Lynch won the Royal Rumble, but interference from the McMahon family resulted in Flair getting added to the bout.

Is WWE making the right call by bumping Lynch vs. Rousey out another year? Or do they need to stop delaying the match? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!