Ronda Rousey Teases Her WrestleMania 38 Decision, Becky Lynch Gets a WWE Hall of Famer as an Elimination Chamber Opponent

Ronda Rousey kicked off the main event segment of this week’s Monday Night Raw by running down both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, her two possible opponents at WrestleMania 38 thanks to her Royal Rumble win. She argued that “Rebecca” didn’t deserve her attention and that her stale Raw Women’s Championship reign wasn’t her problem. She then noted that if she challenged Flair it would bump Lynch down to the undercard. Lynch finally came out, broke out her usual insults directed at Rousey and demanded she make a decision. Rousey nailed the champ with a judo throw and said she’ll have her decision on Friday’s edition of SmackDown.

Lynch called out Rousey for being rude, resulting in WWE Hall of Famer Lita showing up. She then offered a challenge for a title match at Elimination Chamber, which Lynch immediately backed down from. But after a little goading, she was tricked into accepting the bout.

This story is developing…