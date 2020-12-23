Ronda Rousey Reveals What She Dislikes Most About WWE

There have been numerous rumors in recent months about a possible Ronda Rousey return to WWE. We know that she has been training in a wrestling ring in recent months and has some unfinished business. The former UFC star's last match with WWE was at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, and there's certainly a lot of business left for her to follow up on (notably, a singles match with Becky Lynch down the line). Rousey's WWE contract reportedly runs until WrestleMania 37 this spring.

In a new interview with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, Rousey spoke about one aspect of WWE that she doesn't miss at all. In fact, it was her least favorite part of the job: the travel.

"I love wrestling but I think it was maybe Sarah Rowe (Sarah Logan) who told me this, she wrestles for free but they pay her to travel," she said. "The hardest part I think was just not being able to lay down horizontally, you know. Taking a bunch of hard bumps, your back hurts and you just want to lay down.

"All I wanted to do between shows is lay down with my legs up and traveling you're just sitting upright all the time and my back would kill me. So the actual act of traveling I do not miss it all, it was the absolute worst."

Rousey then expanded on the issues that she's had with her back.

"My bottom vertebrae in my back is actually broken in half," she added. "So that has something to do with it. But traveling on a broken back is the absolute worst. I love being home on my extra firm Tempur-Pedic mattress every night."

Who would you like to see the former women's champion wrestle if she returns to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!