Ronda Rousey Confirms She’s Dealing With a Minor Injury Ahead of WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38 on April 2 but confirmed in a Facebook Gaming stream this week that she’ll be heading into the match with a minor injury. Rousey returned from hiatus at the Royal Rumble back in January by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble and has since competed in seven matches, only two of which were televised.

She told her viewers (h/t POST Wrestling), “Oh, I’m totally fantastic, fine. I tore my labial frenulum apparently, which is that little piece of skin that connects your lip to your jaw or whatever, my top jaw. I’m like so sick and not feeling good right now. Sorry guys if I sound like crap. I’ve literally sounded like this all day. So tired, Po [Rousey & Travis Browne’s child] was so fussy on the plane on the way back and just, you know, SmackDown was a very physical day. I’m sore, I’m sick, I’m tired…”

Rousey has talked in previous streams about how she initially struggled with not taking fan reactions personally, something that prompted her to make multiple hostile comments during her hiatus towards WWE fans who began to turn on her during the latter half of her first run with the company.

“It’s hard not to take it personally from the fans because, I do go out there as a character, but also, I am actually Ronda Rousey, I don’t play Ronda Rousey on television. Sometimes I take it personally from the fans, not so much the other wrestlers,” she said on a separate stream.

Flair vs. Rousey looks to be the in-ring main event of Night One of WrestleMania 38 (dubbed WrestleMania Saturday). Other matches will include Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs for the SmackDown tag titles, Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin and The Mysterios vs. The Miz & Logan Paul. The show will also feature a special edition of The KO Show with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as the special guest.