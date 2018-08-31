WWE Rumor: Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella to Main Event ‘Evolution’

Just hours before her SummerSlam title match, Ronda Rousey finds herself implicated in a juicy rumor for WWE first ever women’s pay-per-view, Evolution.

With news of Alexa Bliss and Trish Status’ Evolution showdown still fresh, a new report from the Wrestling Observer claims that Rousey will main event the history-making show against a returning Nikki Bella.

“The plan for Ronda Rousey as of earlier in the week was Nikki Bella,” Meltzer said. “The idea was that they are the two most famous women’s stars in the company and that they should be the main event of the first women’s pay-per-view because they would be the two best at getting mainstream attention. That was the idea. There were other ideas batted around. Like everything, it could change tomorrow but that was the idea,” said The Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

We last saw Bella in a ring for the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble in January, but before that, a neck injury kept her out of action since early 2017. Her returning to face Ronda Rousey would be a massive way for WWE to make Evolution a can’t miss show.

UPDATE

Both Nikki and Brie Bella returned to August 27 Raw and announced they’d have a match the following week. While we still have work to do before we get Rousey vs. Nikki, it does seem like Bella will be competing at Evolution. Whether or not that’s against Rousey remains to be seen.

Here’s WWE’s official press release for Evolution: