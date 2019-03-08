WWE Superstars Roll Their Eyes at Ronda Rousey’s Anti-Wrestling Rant

Ronda Rousey recently posted a video of her bashing WWE fans and the entire sport of wrestling in an expletive-ridden rant. That footage made its way to some of her WWE peers and none of them are impressed.

Rousey’s diatribe used a barraged of F-Bombs to bash fans’ treatment of her along with WWE trying to control her. While her YouTube promo was compelling, WWE Superstars appear to have to rallied against Rousey, using her UFC shortcomings as ammo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Can someone please remind Captain Badass here that her last two fights before coming to WWE ended with her unconscious and sobbing in the cage?

Four years ago, you were untouchable. Now? Not so much.

You’re a class act, @RondaRousey,” wrote Charlotte Flair.

Can someone please remind Captain Badass here that her last two fights before coming to WWE ended with her unconscious and sobbing in the cage? Four years ago, you were untouchable. Now? Not so much. You’re a class act, @RondaRousey

🙄 https://t.co/QBksunFE2X — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 8, 2019

“Looorrdddd…. Someone needs to wear that same Holly Holm gear and shut her the hell up #UntouchableMyAss,” tweeted Lacey Evans.

Looorrdddd…. Someone needs to wear that same Holly Holm gear and shut her the hell up👒 #UntouchableMyAss — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) March 8, 2019

“Ronda’s new character is not real. She is playing a badass but we all know she ain’t in REAL LIFE,” wrote Rusev.

Ronda’s new character is not real. She is playing a badass but we all know she ain’t in REAL LIFE — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) March 8, 2019

While Rousey’s rant didn’t come on WWE cameras. this all looks to be a part of her new heel character. On Monday, Rousey flipped into a villain after unleashing a heated promo followed by a hellacious beatdown of fan-favorite Becky Lynch. Rousey’s language looks to be a departure from WWE protocol, but don’t get fooled by the magic act. This is all part of that show, albeit a rather convincing effort.

Here are the meat and potatoes of Rousey’s explosive speech:

“It’s just that like I’m tired of just being here to entertain people,” she said. I’m not taking any more direction or notes or orders and every time I got out there I’m gonna do whatever the hell I want to do and they’re just gonna have to keep filming and cashing the checks I bring in. What else are they gonna do? Not accept the money I’m making them?

“It wasn’t a promo. They gave me other things to say I didn’t f—ing say it. It’s not a f—ing promo. It’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their f—ing act anymore. They can say it’s not an act to try and save face with everyone else, but it’s not an act. I’m going out there and I’m doing whatever the hell I want and they can explain it away however the hell they want, but f— ’em, everybody — WWE Universe included.”

I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Ohhhh don’t break kayfabe Ronda!’ Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those b—s can f—ing touch me. The end.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!