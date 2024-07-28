Ronda Rousey Reveals Gender of Her Second Child With Husband Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey kicked off San Diego Comic-Con in a major way when she showed up to promote her Kickstarter for her graphic novel debut, Expecting the Unexpected. Fans in attendance of the AWA panel were surprised to see Rousey hop on stage with a very visible baby bump in perhaps one of the most epic pregnancy announcements ever. Rousey and her husband, American mixed martial artist Travis Browne, are expecting their second child together after Rousey gave birth to their daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō back in 2021. She’s also a stepmom to Browne’s two sons from his previous marriage.

During an interview with ComicBook to promote Expecting the Unexpected at San Diego Comic-Con, Rousey exclusively shared that they will be welcoming another baby girl. “It’s a girl — we’re having a girl! I didn’t want to start a fire or anything doing a gender reveal,” she said. “I don’t know how that became a thing, so I’ll just put it out there.”

Rousey wrote on Instagram, “IT’S A GIRL! Happy I can finally shout it from the rooftops, but couldn’t resist revealing it at Comicon where I’d coincidentally be exactly as far along (4 months) as my character “Mom” is in my new graphic novel Expecting the Unexpected (So technically I finally got to cosplay at Comicon 😜) a story I’ve been obsessing over for the last 5 years since first trying to get pregnant with Pō as a way process the anxiety that comes with accepting the task of guiding an innocent child through a hostile world.”

So far the campaign for Rousey’s novel has reached its pledged goal of $20,000 with over a month to go. As an opening weekend incentive from July 25th until July 28th, fans that back the Kickstarter will receive a special Rahzzah cover art poster for free with their order. It is only available for those three days so act fast to reserve your copy! For the full list of reward tiers, head to the Kickstarter.

The former UFC fighter joined WWE back in 2017 where she quickly shot to the top of the women’s division, becoming a multi-time women’s champion during her run. She had her last WWE match in August of 2023 at WWE SummerSlam but has since made other wrestling-related appearances elsewhere, so the door doesn’t seem closed on it permanently. Nonetheless, Rousey has plenty to keep her busy in this stage of her life aside from raising her family, she is currently in the process of adapting her memoirs to screen for Netflix.