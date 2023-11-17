Ronda Rousey Starts Feud With AEW Star at Independent Event

Ronda Rousey's WWE tenure is over. The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion made her first WWE appearance back in 2015 at WWE WrestleMania 31, joining forces with The Rock to take the fight to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. This proved to be a teaser trailer of Rousey's eventual in-ring debut, as she would unite with Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie three years later at WWE WrestleMania 34. This kicked off a full-time pro wrestling career for Rousey, one which saw her win WWE gold on numerous occasions and main-event WWE WrestleMania 35.

After losing to Shayna Baszler in decisive fashion at WWE SummerSlam this past August, Rousey exited the company. She had made it clear leading up to that match that she would be wrapping up her WWE commitments after the biggest party of the summer, and many anticipated that a WWE departure meant retirement from professional wrestling entirely. As evident by a recent shock appearance on the indie circuit, Rousey's wrestling career may be continuing in other promotions.

Rousey wrestled her first non-WWE match on October 26th, teaming with long-time friend Marina Shafir to defeat Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie. That match's impromptu nature led to many believing it was a one-off, but that changed this past Thursday.

Ronda Rousey Coming For Ring of Honor Title?

Ronda Rousey has the Fallen Goddess in her crosshairs.

This past Thursday, Rousey made her debut for Pro Wrestling REVOLVER, teaming with Marina Shafir to face Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena and Billie Starkz. The match went to a no contest after Athena struck Rousey with the ROH Women's Title, seemingly indicating that this is just the beginning of the bad blood between the two.

You can check out highlights from Rousey's return to the ring below...

SHE BODIED RONDA ROUSEY LMAO 😭#RevolverUNREAL pic.twitter.com/xYtjwX6PVu — s e t h (@futurafreesky) November 17, 2023

It's unclear as to if there are plans for Rousey to compete in either Ring of Honor or All Elite Wrestling. Athena has been under AEW contract since May 2022. It is worth noting that AEW President Tony Khan will be revealing AEW's latest signing this Saturday at AEW Full Gear, and Rousey is one of the few big name free agents on the market that is currently without a no-compete clause.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Ronda Rousey's wrestling future.