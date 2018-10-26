Triple H on Why Ronda Rousey Chose to Join WWE

Ronda Rousey may prove to be the most important acquisition in WWE history. But WWE didn’t have to go to great lengths to bring in the former UFC Champion—she was eager to join the company. While her enthusiasm has never been questioned, we’ve never known why Rousey was so keen on becoming a WWE Superstar.

But in a recent interview with ESPN, Triple H revealed why WWE was such an attractive option for Rousey.

“I don’t want to oversell the social changes, but Ronda said, ‘I feel the WWE is the biggest platform in the world for me to affect change.’ It’s one of the first things she said to me. She wants to inspire young girls and young people and show them that you can do anything, and she said there is no bigger platform in the world for me to do that with than with you guys.

By all indications, WWE is making a concerted effort to take over the world with wrestling. Rousey noticed their global expansion and knew that as good as UFC was, it would never have the same reach as WWE.

[She said] with UFC, I got so far, but the bigger platform is this because I can go on talk shows, I can do entertainment stuff with WWE, I can do every single entertainment and sports aspect of it and reach the world on a global basis. We go everywhere. That’s a game changer,” said Triple H.

Rousey’s intuition has paid off as in less than a year she’s already become one of the more prominent faces in WWE. At minimum, Rousey is the anchor of WWE’s women’s division as she’s currently the Raw Women’s Champion. She’ll be putting that title on the line this Sunday against a pillar of the old guard in Nikki Bella. Their Evolution match should close out the show, not just because of the firepower behind their names, but their story has actually been exceptional.

With twists, betrayals, and red-hot one-liners, Bella and Rousey have managed to make their Evolution bout feel like a worthy main event. While all signs point to Rousey keeping her title, there’s the outside chance that Nikki steals a victory with the help of her sister Brie.

But we would;t bet on that. Rousey as champion simply means to much in WWE right now. With Roman Reigns out indefinitely, Rousey is now Vince McMahon and Co.’s top priority. There have been whispers of Rousey leaving the company after WrestleMania 35, but those rumors have been met with conflicting reports indicating that Rousey doesn’t plan on leaving the squared circle anytime soon.

Regardless, she’s been nothing short of incredible for WWE.