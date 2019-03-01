Ronda Rousey’s Controversial Tweets Drawing Conflicting Reports

On Thursday, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch’s social media war made its official departure from TV-PG after a slew of four-letter words and penis jokes, then what appeared to be a legitimate threat from the Raw Women’s Champion.

While we want to see what’s next, the bigger question seems to be whether or not WWE signed off on the inflammatory language.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio says that WWE sponsored Rousey’s tweets via Paul Heyman.

“Everything with Ronda is in some form — it’s not like it’s all Paul Heyman, okay? It’s not it’s all Paul Heyman, but everything’s gonna have Paul Heyman fingerprints because he’s very hands-on on this and that’s his complete MO, It’s not what he’s done before, but I know him. This is how he thinks.”

This isn’t the first time Rousey and Heyman have been connected, as he’s reportedly helped craft a chunk of her in-ring promos. But WrestleVotes says that WWE was less involved, and whatever went up on Rousey’s Twitter feed wasn’t totally approved.

“The “word for word” language was not approved by WWE. Don’t be naïve & think it was. Sure, WWE wants to drum up attention to the storyline via social media feed, but they certainly aren’t thrilled w/ some of the wording used.”

This all started when Rousey used the word “fake” to describe Lynch’s post-Raw mugshot. Fake is a dirty word in wrestling and Lynch went on to admonish Rousey for using the “F word.” Rousey replied with the conversation’s first genital reference

“F word? You mean “fake”? Fake like your non sensical BS “armbar” that doesn’t even work and just looks like you’re holding the dick you wish you had?

Smelling an opportunity, Lynch retorted with by photoshopping a picture of Travis Browne—Rousey’s husband—into her own penis joke.

And that appeared to trigger Octagon Ronda:

It’s worth noting that WWE has relaxed its policy on Superstars language, particularly on social media. This is reportedly in an effort to add an extra edge to their product as they go into their $1 billion FOX deal this fall.

But did they cosign Rousey’s tweets? It’s hard to say, and we’ll guess that the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Regardless, Rousey and Lynch’s rivalry continues to expand despite not having a match to settle things. While Lynch is expected to be added to Rousey and Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania match, at this moment, she’s sidelined by a suspension levied by Vince McMahon himself. As irony has it, it’s been Rousey who’s been fighting for Lynch to get a WM35 opportunity but now that things are so personal on Twitter, the storyline may have actually shifted.

