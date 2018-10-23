Ronda Rousey Vows to End Nikki Bella at Evolution

Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella held their official contract signing for their upcoming Raw Women’s Championship match at Evolution on Monday Night Raw this week.

The segment started off with both Bella Twins leaving the ring upon Rousey’s entrance, saying it was obvious she was looking for a fight. Rousey gave both of them her word that she would not lay a hand on them, mentioning her mother would be ashamed of her if she lost a fist fight to a couple of divas anyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This prompted Bella to return to the ring and cut a scathing promo on the former UFC Champion, saying her mother was already ashamed for how she failed to go undefeated in mixed martial arts or take home a gold medal at the Olympics.

“Didn’t you promise your mother you would win the Olympics?” Bella said. “Didn’t you promise your mother you would win the world championships just like she did? Didn’t you promise your mother that she would never have to watch her baby girl get hurt in the Octagon and that you would retire undefeated? So tell me Ronda, did you give your mother your word to all of those things? Don’t you get it? Your mother is already ashamed of you.”

“Oh and Ronda, imagine what your mother is going to think when a diva will beat you for your title,” she added before slapping Rousey across the face.

Rousey smiled as she looked back at Bella and signed the contract.

“On Sunday I will end you,” Rousey said. “I give you my word.”

She then left the ring as both of the Bellas looked frightened.

The feud between Rousey and Bella stretches back to SummerSlam when the two reality stars cheered her on as she defeated Alexa Bliss to become the Raw Women’s Champion. The three then teamed up to beat the Riott Squad at Super Show-Down in Australia, only for the Bellas to turn on Rousey on the following episode of Raw.

Other matches announced for Sunday’s all-women pay-per-view include a Last Woman Standing match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James versus Trish Stratus and Lita, an NXT Women’s Championship match between Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler, a six-woman tag match involving the Riott Squad, Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley and the final round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament.

Evolution will take place at the Nassau Veteran’s Coliseum in Long Island, New York.