Ronda Rousey Had to Warn Becky Lynch About Her Mother Potentially Attacking Her

Ronda Rousey was recently on the Wives of Wrestling Podcast and admitted that she had to warn Becky Lynch about her mother, AnnMaria De Mars, potentially retaliating over whatever was said on television. Rousey and Lynch's feud was built up for months on both TV and social media until WrestleMania 35 and Lynch has continued to antagonize the UFC Hall of Famer ever since. But De Mars, a former world champion in Judo, told her daughter that anything said about her on WWE programming could eventually lead to violence.

"I think my mom might actually like haul off and beat the s— out of somebody if they said something that pissed her off. Like, a 100 percent. I had to at one point tell Becky like, 'hey Becky. I don't think you can say anything else with my mom, because when she might kill you if she sees you.' My mom literally said to me, she was like, 'these people might pay you to put up with this kind of s— no one's paying me, if anyone says s— about me, and I see them in person, I'm going to break their f—ing arm.'"

Rousey herself has openly admitted that she has struggled with taking fan reactions personally. She explained on a Facebook stream back in February — "It's hard not to take it personally from the fans because, I do go out there as a character, but also, I am actually Ronda Rousey, I don't play Ronda Rousey on television. Sometimes I take it personally from the fans, not so much the other wrestlers."

She also claimed in the aforementioned interview that the scathing comments about fans she made during her hiatus were made while she was playing a heel. Rousey said, "There's a lot of times where what you think is coming online and what the live audience is expressing are two opposite things. Case in point, Royal Rumble, I left as a heel and was getting booed out of every stadium, and I was like, 'okay, so I assumed everyone thought I was still a heel.' And any interviews I gave any time I was talking — on the fans. Like, being in character for in case I come back, and that's what I assumed I would come back to. When it ended up being not that reaction, I was really, really surprised."