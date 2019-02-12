Rumor on WWE’s Plans for Ronda Rousey After WrestleMania 35

Current sentiment has Ronda Rousey taking a break from WWE after WrestleMania. However, she may have a final duty to fulfill before enjoying time off.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, Rousey is likely to stick around for one more big match after WrestleMania 35.

“I would bet with 85% certainty that you’re going to see a three-way at Mania and you’re gonna see a Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch singles match in May or whenever the next pay-per-view is,” Alvarez said.

Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is the match that the WWE universe is demanding at the moment. But WWE has denied them of that so far, and at this moment, Rousey will go one-on-one with Charlotte Flair at ‘Mania. However, all signs point to Lynch wiggling her way into that bout, making it a triple threat. But that’s still not the singles match we’re craving, and if Alvarez is right, then we’ll finally get it at Backlash in May or WWE’s Saudi Arabian event scheduled that month.

While all rumors are inherently speculative, this one seems to carry some merit. Charlotte Flair is in WM35’s main event for several reasons, but one of these is to likely get pinned. If that’s how it goes, then Rousey and Lynch will need to go face-to-face in order to crown the truest champion.

After that, it seems logical for Rousey to take her expected break, but even that isn’t the foregone conclusion it was a few weeks ago. While WWE confirmed to TMZ that Rousey is signed until 2021, a number of reports suggested she’d be out of the company after April’s mega-show in order to start a family.

Rousey addressed those rumors in an interview with ESPNW.

“I honestly don’t know why [anyone] feels like [they’re] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus,” she said. “If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day,” she said.

In case the message wasn’t clear, Rousey doesn’t appreciate strangers having a guess at when she may be pregnant.

“I really don’t feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing,” said Rousey. “It’s my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone.”

Rousey did admit that starting a family is a priority, but she hasn’t mapped it out that way the media says she has.

“I’ve not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family,” Rousey said. “But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you’re less likely to get pregnant? I’ve never had a baby before, I don’t know these kinds of things,” she said.

[H/T Ringside News]