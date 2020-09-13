Ronda Rousey Spotted Training with Roddy Piper's Daughter

✖

Ronda Rousey has not been seen on WWE television since 2019, but maybe she's inching closer to a return as she has been recently spotted training with Roddy Piper's daughter, Ariel Teal Toombs. Toombs made her pro wrestling debut during AEW's All Out pay-per-view last year, and revealed to fans on Instagram that she is slowly getting back to training while spending six months out following an ACL/meniscus reconstruction. But what fans truly grabbed onto during her update with fans on Instagram is the fact that Ronda Rousey is seen training alongside with her.

Rousey has not been seen in action since Wrestlemania 35 in 2019, and this is not a confirmation that she will be returning anytime soon but it certainly has the WWE universe curious over what her plans could be. This could be Rousey just getting in some light training with a friend, or could even be leading to something bigger. You can see the photos in question below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAL PIPER (@ariel_teal_toombs) on Sep 11, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAL PIPER (@ariel_teal_toombs) on Sep 11, 2020 at 2:56pm PDT

Rousey caused a stir with WWE fans earlier this year after taking shots at them on Twitter in which she revealed that if she did return it would be in a part-time capacity, "So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f*cking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*ck these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f*cking home!’ And that was basically it.”

As for WWE's perspective on things, Triple H revealed they'd love to see her return someday, "I think Ronda's in a place in her personal life where she's figuring some things out...But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that's what will light up the fans that love the business? We still have a great relationship on everything and when she is ready, absolutely [we'll have her back]."

[h/t Wrestling Inc.]