The Latest on WrestleMania Plans for Ronda Rousey

We’re still over six months away from WrestleMania 35, but rumors are already starting to fly concerning WWE‘s biggest show of the year.

One of the latest rumors circulating the internet involves a match between Ronda Rousey and fellow MMA star Cris Cyborg. However, according to Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is absolutely no truth to the rumor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems that story has continue to circulate courtesy of Cyborg’s camp, likely to try to drum a hype and make an appearance possible. Cyborg herself spoke about the match possibly happening in an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show. Earlier this summer, Cyborg had publicly asked WWE’s Charlotte Flair to appear in her corner at a fight, perhaps another try and carving out a road to WWE.

According to Meltzer, nobody at WWE has even approached Rousey about a match with Cyborg. The match simply would not happen without approval from Rousey. It’s doubtful she would even want to do the match given there are much bigger money matches available to her with top WWE female stars, including most notably Charlotte Flair.

Rousey and Cyborg have a history that most MMA fans know. The pair never had a fight in the UFC and Cyborg usually alleges that Rousey ducked her. The real story is that Rousey had publicly said she was willing to fight her at 135 pounds but it never happened due to Cyborg not being able to make that weight at the time.

The most likely scenario for next year’s WrestleMania continues to be Charlotte vs. Rousey. There had previously even been talk about the pair becoming the first female match to close out a WrestleMania. As far as we know, this is still the only Rousey match for WrestleMania being considered at this time.