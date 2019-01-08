Edge on Why Entering the Royal Rumble Early is a Good Thing

Some of the best Royal Rumble moments have come after a marathon performance from an “unlucky” WWE Superstar who drew an early entry into the battle royal. As grueling of a night that can be, WWE Hall of Famer Edge says that’s an ideal circumstance for any wrestler

During an interview Inside the Ropes Edge explained why he yearned to be the ironman of the Rumble. To him, that makes you an integral part of the match as you get to interact with nearly all 30 entrants.

“I think that’s the key, if you’re one of the pieces of thread through the Rumble, then yeah, it makes for a more difficult, challenging night,” Edge said, “but that’s what you want to be! I always loved if I was gonna get to be #2 and be in there at #22, because that means, at some point every talent is going to go through you and you’re basically going to be in there for the greatest hits as every character rolls through. And hopefully you’re in there when, I don’t know, Jake the Snake comes out, or something, and you can take the short arm clothesline, or Booker T, or take your pick. I always enjoyed the rumble from that aspect.”

There have been a few legendary Rumble winners that entered early, like Ric Flair in 1992 (#3) Shawn Michaels in 1995 (#1), Chris Benoit 2004 (#1), and Rey Mysterio in 2006 (#2). While edge did win the 2010 Rumble he did it from the #29 spot.

“I was always bummed if I was only gonna be in there for 5 minutes,” Edge admitted. “I was like, ‘Man I want to get in there and be one of the [last superstars remaining].’ There are always great storylines throughout. And it generally happens that there’s a talent that’s been in there for a while, or Kofi finds his niche and comes up with some kind of crazy, spectacular, absolutely creative way to be Kofi every year. And now Naomi is doing it! That’s what I love about the Rumble is you get these little stories within the stories, within the story, within the story. I always really really enjoyed that. But it can be tough, for sure. There’s a lot of responsibility if you’re one of those people.”

Considering he flaunted his endurance chops in a 2018 Gauntlet Match, Seth Rollins may be the sexy pick to be this Rumble’s Ironman. At the moment, Rollins is the betting favorite to win the Rumble so why not do it in dramatic fashion and have him enter early?

