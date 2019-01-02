Could Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Crash the Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble is known for surprise entrants, and it sounds like a pair of injured WWE Superstars could be making their return at Chase Field.

According to Cagesideseats, both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are considered to be on the table for the Rumble on January 28th. This would fall in line with a recent Raw spot that said both Superstars would be back “soon.” However, Zayn and KO are still recovering from multiple surgeries — for Owens both knees, for Zayn both shoulders.

Early projections had KO and Zayn coming back just before WrestleMania 35, so a Rumble return would be quite surprising. Wrestling injuries have been ambiguous for decades, so there is good reason why solid information on their status is hard to find — especially if the plan is for them to crash the Rumble.

Zayn was recently quoted in saying he’s months away from returning, making this rumor all-the-more dubious. Owens, whose injuries are fresher, seemed to have lost any hope of being back by WrestleMania, so a Rumble return would be close to a miracle. However, we admittedly have next to no legitimate information, and we’ll just be happy to see these guys back in action, whenever that is.

Right now, all is quiet on the Royal Rumble rumor front. While Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are collective’s frontrunners, there’s still plenty of time between now and then. Names like Drew McIntyre, The Miz, and Charlotte Flair all seem like logical winners as well, but we’ll simply have to wait.

The Rumble’s card is also still a mystery as there’s only been two matches set for the show: Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles. We could conceivably rule out all for of these names from winning the Rumble, but with The McMahons back, and WWE in a state of flux, there isn’t much we can rule out at this point.

We’ll keep an eye out for signs of Owens and Zayn returning along with any other Rumble rumors. Check back here for the latest.