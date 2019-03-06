Rusev Once Again Teases a WWE Departure

Rusev has become a master of social media ambiguity. And his latest tweets are bound to fuel speculation on his potential exit from WWE.

Along with his wife and WWE Superstar Lana, Rusev has not been shy about expressing his frustrations. While some of that may be to garner attention, it’s not hard to imagine Rusev—as talented as he is—being discontent with his slim diet of opportunities. And after his appearance on SmackDown Live, Rusev replied to a fan’s tweet with an alarming message.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You might have seen the last of me too. //t.co/dwwgywqE6T — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) March 6, 2019

Don’t read into it …… but read into it! Does it make sense — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) March 6, 2019

Per usual, Rusev backed off, then backed into his statement, leaving us once again with confusion. Rusev’s mentions quickly filled up with fans ordering him to jump to AEW, but that may not be Rusev’s plan.

During an appearance on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Rusev revealed that he has intentions on being one of WWE’s best, so him actually leaving the company would run counter his ambitions.

“I fight for everything … I do want to look my best, I do wanna be at my best because I wanna be WWE Champion. I want to be on top. I don’t want to be forgotten but that’s what irks me is I do all these things but nothing changes and that is where the frustration comes. What am I supposed to do? I cut my hair, I did that. It was not a good decision,” laughed Rusev.

Lana joined Rusev for the interview and echoed her husband’s sentiments.

“This is where I come in. I go….’hard work leads to profit.’ I determine my own destiny,” said Lana. “We’re not going to be forgotten. We’re going to fight for our careers. We’re going to knock on Vince McMahon’s door and fight for it. If you do not fight for your career, you will be lost. We’re going to do everything possible. If it’s not meant to be, we’re going to look back and say, ‘We did everything possible.’ And if that was the way the journey was supposed to go, then that’s the way it was supposed to go.”

Lana continued to speak for Rusev by underlining his commitment to becoming the best WWE Superstar he can be.

“He gets frustrated because he’s lost over 50 pounds and works really hard on his body. And he goes, ‘Maybe that will make me WWE Champion.’ And he should be WWE Champion. I would be pissed if I was him.”

Rusev then concluded by expressing a touch of despair when he explained that he’s dong all that he can to become great, but little has been reciprocated.

“I do all these things but nothing changes. I’m trying to catch Vince’s eye. We pitch, we talk and it never comes to anything,” said Rusev.

p>—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!