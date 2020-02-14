Update on Rusev’s WWE Contract Status, Ongoing Dispute

Despite being advertised for a match at WWE Super ShowDown in two weeks, Rusev’s long-term status with WWE remains in flux.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rusev has not yet re-signed with WWE despite attempts from the company to get him to do so. His wife, Lana, signed a new five year deal with the company in November. Rusev reportedly still has quite a bit of time left on his current WWE deal, but there has been an ongoing dispute over the deal and his future with the company. He noted in November that he had not re-signed with WWE. He has teased becoming a free agent on his Twitter page since that time.

While the source of the friction is unknown, there have been rumors and scattered reports that Rusev is upset with his booking and positioning within WWE. His most recent television feud involved Lana leaving him for Bobby Lashley, and Rusev last wrestled on RAW on January 20th, teaming with Liv Morgan against Lashley and Lana.

Dave Meltzer notes in the report that Rusev’s booking on the Super ShowDown card is not a sign that the two sides have worked out a deal, noting the situation is ongoing. It was reported last week that WWE had pulled Rusev from RAW due to the ongoing situation concerning his contract.

The current card for WWE Super ShowDown on February 27th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is as follows:

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet

WWE Universal Championship Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. John Morrison and The Miz

Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy

To Include: AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade

Steel Cage Match

King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns