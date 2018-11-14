Ryback Defends Nia Jax in Expletive-Laden Tweet

Ever since Nia Jax accidentally injured Becky Lynch during their brawl on Monday Night Raw this week, the former Raw Women’s Champion has received a wave of backlash from certain fans on social media.

One vocal critic of Jax’s punch was Figure Four Weekly publisher and semi-retired wrestler Bryan Alvarez, who commented when video of the injury made its way onto social media.

Well, there you go. That was not an inadvertent elbow. She punched her right in the face. I don’t want anyone to lose their job, but at the very least Nia needs to be sent back to developmental for awhile. This isn’t the first, second or even third time this has happened. //t.co/ZoVhC4buSL — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 13, 2018

Former WWE Superstar Ryback saw the tweet and angrily responded in defense of Jax.

Shut the f— up. Who the hell are you to make a statement like that? You’re a f—ing mark and your s— opinion is the reason a lot of people spew hate onto wrestlers. You’re a p— who can’t do it, so you criticize those who can. Mistakes happen, your parents understand that //t.co/zuhQt7Sbwx — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) November 14, 2018

While he didn’t directly respond to Ryback or the other Twitter users arguing back and forth about the issue, Alvarez did defend his background in a separate tweet.

I started wrestling in the mid-90s. In over 1,000 matches with everyone from Buddy Wayne to Lance Storm to Rock & Roll Express and Los Villanos and Larry Sweeney and Jack Evans and everyone else, I never hurt anyone, ever. Pretty sure I’m qualified to give my opinion on working. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 14, 2018

On Tuesday WWE officially announced the scheduled match between Lynch and Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series had been scrapped due to Lynch’s injured face and concussion. During SmackDown Live she picked Charlotte Flair to take her place in facing Rousey.