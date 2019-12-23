Ryback Teases Working for AEW in 2020

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback has made it no secret that he wants to return to wrestling in 2020. And thanks to a new photo on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling fans are convinced he’ll be making the jump to AEW. “The Big Guy” posted a photo of himself shaking hands with AEW executive vice president and star wrestler Cody Rhodes with the caption “2020 #FeedMeMore.” Ryback, real name Ryan Reeves, originally got his start in WWE as a contestant on the 2004 season of Tough Enough. Despite losing the competition he earned a developmental contract, and then spent the next few years working in Deep South Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling. In 2010 he took part in the first season of the NXT competition (as Skip Sheffield), then jumped to the main roster that summer as a member of The Nexus.

In 2012 Reeves was repackaged as Ryback, a dominant babyface who could take on and beat up to three jobbers at once. His push up eventually launched him into the WWE Championship picture, but he came up short in multiple matches with CM Punk and John Cena. He was eventually pushed down to the midcard and teamed with Curtis Axel as RybAxel. In 2016 he announced he was leaving the promotion.

A few weeks back Ryback did an interview with Chris Van Vliet, in which he made the prediction Vince McMahon would sell the WWE to Disney.

I think there’s something going on with Fox and Disney, and I think if they take over WWE at some point, which I firmly believe they will. 100%. That is my personal opinion,” Ryback said. “I don’t see [Triple H] sticking around like Vince. Just from stuff that I feel like I understand (and) what’s going on,” Someone has to take it over and they’ve gotten so big, it’s going to take someone like that to run. Personally, they have dumbed down the product and made it very simple to run for a big corporation to takeover. Take out the psychology that made it and anyone can run it.”

“Vince has already handed over to Fox on decisions, on SmackDown. It’s already going on,” he added. “He’s never been like that before. I believe it’s the first part in the process with the XFL coming up. Running a major football promotion, do you know how much time and effort that takes? I think it’s the beginning steps of something bigger going on.”