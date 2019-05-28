Watch: Sami Zayn Mentions AEW on WWE Raw, Twitter Erupts

Sami Zayn has trying to rile up the WWE fans both in arenas and on social media in recent weeks, and his latest stunt may have finally done the trick. In a segment hosted by Corey Graves titled “The Electric Chair,” Zayn was forced to sit in the middle of the ring and answer questions from various members of the audience at the Spring Center in Kansas City. Zayn repeatedly refused to answer any of the questions, saying that the fans should try asking better ones.

“You could’ve asked me anything,” Zayn said at one point. “You could’ve asked me about AEW!”

He was then cut off by Graves and was attacked shortly after by Seth Rollins, leading to their main event bout.

Naturally, wrestling fans on Twitter got a kick out of the name drop.

BREAKING: Sami Zayn mentions AEW on WWE television in the 3rd hour. My sources just told me that Vince McMahon is so livid backstage that he added 6 more months to Luke Harper’s contract. — James Darnell (@cmpuls3) May 28, 2019

“And so during an Electric Chair segment, Sami Zayn dropped #AEW on live tv. Vince McMahon trolling large,” one fan wrote.

“Sami Zayn just said the magic word! #AEW just got the loudest pop of the night!” wrote another.

Many joked that Zayn would be handed a pink slip by Vince McMahon after the show.

Well @SamiZayn i just punched his release.. “You could have asked me about AEW” Vince: #raw pic.twitter.com/RlVt2hiy85 — The Elite Brand (@TheEliteWW19) May 28, 2019

Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks quickly caught word of the mention. Ironically, Jackson had posted a gif from Double or Nothing of him using Zayn’s old Top Rope Brainbuster finisher during The Young Bucks’ match against The Lucha Bros.

The timing on this. https://t.co/EOPevtcTyT — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) May 28, 2019

During Double or Nothing on Saturday night Cody Rhodes sent a direct message to his former employers in the WWE when he took a sledgehammer and smashed a stone throne that appeared to be a direct reference to Triple H’s WrestleMania entrances.

“I loved when Triple H came out at WrestleMania 30, and he was kind of like of Shao Khan, and it was really cool,” Rhodes said during a press conference after the show. “The throne kind of really symbolized his reign. I’m going to play ball. I know we don’t say ‘competition,’ but it pretty much stands for itself.”