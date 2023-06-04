Sami Zayn Reveals Moment He Was Ready to 'Abandon Ship' During WWE's Bloodline Storyline

The Bloodline saga continues to be the biggest storyline in WWE, and it has been ever since Roman Reigns became the Tribal Chief. The storyline hit a new gear though when Sami Zayn came into the picture, and at one point in time Zayn's involvement was one of the best aspects of the storyline, being a critical piece in the overall chess game of Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. That's why it's surprising to hear that at one point he was ready to abandon ship on the whole storyline, which he revealed in a recent episode of WWE After The Bell (H/T Fightful).

Zayn also revealed there were some who doubted that he should be involved with The Bloodline story at all. "Yeah, there were, and I can't mention names [laughs]. There were doubts as to whether it should even happen. Even in its early infancy stage of it all. Then, for me, going back to a question about impatience. There was a point when I was actually very impatient with the storyline and I was almost ready to abandon ship and say, okay, we need to start moving on in a different direction if this isn't going to go where it needs to go," Zayn said

Things changed when Zayn and Reigns were finally united and on the same team, and from there things took off in a massive way. "For me, it all hinged on me and Roman getting together finally and the swerve being, 'Roman likes this guy.' You expect him to not like him, but he meets him, and he likes him. That was the money of the whole thing. He buys in. Roman drives the whole story, and it works very well, even if he's not there, but because he's the main antagonist, his decision at the next point in the story is going to drive and propel the story in whatever direction it's going. You needed him involved," Zayn said.

That led to some unforgettable moments for The Bloodline, including the moment when Reigns teased kicking Zayn out of The Bloodline, only to surprise him with his own shirt and proclaim him the Honorary Uce. The crowd lost it during the segment, and for Zayn, it's one he won't forget anytime soon.

"Actually, I knew that if we did it right this would be a very, very memorable segment. And I think when all is said and done, I think people will remember that segment for many many years to come. Which is the hardest thing to do in my opinion at this stage in the industry. Because we have a lot of content, and a lot of great performers. So it's actually -- it used to be hard to just do something good. Now, it's even harder to do something memorable. Because there's so much good stuff that not a lot of it sticks out. Which is a good thing, a good problem to have, that there's so much good content that you have to be exceptional to be remembered for years to come," Zayn said.

"And I think this segment was one of those. Was one of those things that people will remember, hopefully, the way they remember what you were talking about with Batista and Orton or the Rock & Sock and all that kind of stuff. I really – I hope it goes down like that, you know. And I hope before all of it's said and done that we got a couple more segments like that, that people will remember for years to come," Zayn said.

Now Zayn is part of the Bloodline's continued destruction, as he turned on Reigns and then reunited with Kevin Owens to defeat The Usos and become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. As seen at Night of Champions, while Zayn's role isn't as big in this story as it was previously, he still has an important role to play, and we can't wait to see what happens next.

