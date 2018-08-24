Sasha Banks Throws Some Shade at Alexa Bliss

If you’re anticipating another feud between Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss, you may be waiting a while if Banks has anything to do with it.

It’s been reported in the past that there may be some real life heat between Bliss and Banks, and that was played up when the duo engaged in a television feud last year. Either the heat is real, or the two did a great job selling it as such both on their social media pages and on WWE television.

In fact, the two had one of the better feuds in the RAW women’s division of 2017, but Banks recently told Peter Rosenberg that she has no interest in rekindling their story or working on television together again in the near future, though she said she would do so if asked.

When asked about their backstage relationship on a recent edition of Open Late, Banks responded simply with, “I think I’m really good at what I do.” Rosenberg pressed on if she’d like to wrestle Bliss again, to which Banks replied, “Not really.”

“I think if they want to have me versus Alexa, then they can have that because I can do my job very well,” Banks said.

Of course, Banks is currently involved in an ongoing storyline between herself and Bayley that has seen the duo on the verge of an all out feud, then reconvene in recent weeks to form the Boss and Hug Connection tag team. The story will eventually play out into a singles feud between the pair, so a feud with Alexa won’t fit into plans for several months.

Meanwhile, Bliss recently lost her title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, though the story there probably isn’t finished. Bliss still has a chance to cash in on a rematch, and there’s a high probability that match will happen at Hell In A Cell. The former 5-time WWE women’s champion undoubtedly has more reigns in her future but it’s tough to imagine her holding gold again soon with Rousey possessing the title.

Despite their alleged differences, it’d be a wise bet that we’ll see Banks and Bliss in a high profile feud again at some point in the future. Both of them excel as performers and logic says you can’t keep them apart forever.

