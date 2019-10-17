Sasha Banks Reportedly Returning on This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE had to scrap Monday Night Raw‘s opening match this week between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks due to the latter suffering an injury in their brutal Hell in a Cell match back on Oct. 6. Banks’ issue was initially reported to be a back injury, but later reports clarified that it was actually an injured tailbone. Luckily after being out of action for just over a week Banks will reportedly return to television on Friday Night SmackDown, according to PWInsider. No matches have been announced, but given that she’s also been confirmed for a house show loop this weekend it looks like she’s close to returning to action.

Banks returned to the company after a four-month hiatus in August and kicked off a feud with “The Man” by turning heel and attacking her with a steel chair. She failed to capture the Raw Women’s Championship from Lynch at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell, but did manage to turn her close friend and tag partner Bayley over to the heel side as well.

The four-time former women’s champion has made no mention of her injury on social media, though she did react to getting moved to SmackDown in the second round of the Draft.

Here are the updated rosters for both Raw and SmackDown following the Draft and subsequent free agent signings.

Raw

Becky Lynch

The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Kevin Owens

Natalya

The Viking Raiders

The Street Profits

Seth Rollins

Charlotte Flair

Andrade w/ Zelina Vega

The Kabuki Warriors

Rusev

Aleister Black

Cedric Alexander

Humberto Carrillo

Erick Rowan

Buddy Murphy

Jinder Mahal

R-Truth

Samoa Joe

Akira Tozawa

Shelton Benjamin

Rey Mysterio

Titus O’Neil

Liv Morgan

The IIconics

Sarah Logan

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Mojo Rawley

No Way Jose

AOP

SmackDown

Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt

Sasha Banks

Braun Strowman

Lacey Evans

The Revival

Lucha House Party

Heavy Machinery

Brock Lesnar

The New Day

Daniel Bryan

Bayley

Shinsuke Nakamura

Ali

Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler

Carmella

The Miz

King Corbin

Shorty Gable

Elias

Alexa Bliss

Nikki Cross

Fire & Desire

Cesaro

Luke Harper

Dana Brooke

Drake Maverick

This week’s SmackDown will open with an Intercontinental Championship match between Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match marks Reigns’ first shot at a championship since he returned to the company following his battle with leukemia.