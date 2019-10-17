WWE

Sasha Banks Reportedly Returning on This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE had to scrap Monday Night Raw’s opening match this week between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks […]

WWE had to scrap Monday Night Raw‘s opening match this week between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks due to the latter suffering an injury in their brutal Hell in a Cell match back on Oct. 6. Banks’ issue was initially reported to be a back injury, but later reports clarified that it was actually an injured tailbone. Luckily after being out of action for just over a week Banks will reportedly return to television on Friday Night SmackDown, according to PWInsider. No matches have been announced, but given that she’s also been confirmed for a house show loop this weekend it looks like she’s close to returning to action.

Banks returned to the company after a four-month hiatus in August and kicked off a feud with “The Man” by turning heel and attacking her with a steel chair. She failed to capture the Raw Women’s Championship from Lynch at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell, but did manage to turn her close friend and tag partner Bayley over to the heel side as well.

The four-time former women’s champion has made no mention of her injury on social media, though she did react to getting moved to SmackDown in the second round of the Draft.

Here are the updated rosters for both Raw and SmackDown following the Draft and subsequent free agent signings.

Raw

  • Becky Lynch
  • The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Randy Orton
  • Ricochet
  • Bobby Lashley
  • Kevin Owens
  • Natalya
  • The Viking Raiders
  • The Street Profits
  • Seth Rollins
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Andrade w/ Zelina Vega
  • The Kabuki Warriors
  • Rusev
  • Aleister Black
  • Cedric Alexander
  • Humberto Carrillo
  • Erick Rowan
  • Buddy Murphy
  • Jinder Mahal
  • R-Truth
  • Samoa Joe
  • Akira Tozawa
  • Shelton Benjamin
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Titus O’Neil
  • Liv Morgan
  • The IIconics
  • Sarah Logan
  • Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins
  • Mojo Rawley
  • No Way Jose
  • AOP

SmackDown

  • Roman Reigns
  • Bray Wyatt
  • Sasha Banks
  • Braun Strowman
  • Lacey Evans
  • The Revival
  • Lucha House Party
  • Heavy Machinery
  • Brock Lesnar
  • The New Day
  • Daniel Bryan
  • Bayley
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Ali
  • Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler
  • Carmella
  • The Miz
  • King Corbin
  • Shorty Gable
  • Elias
  • Alexa Bliss
  • Nikki Cross
  • Fire & Desire
  • Cesaro
  • Luke Harper
  • Dana Brooke
  • Drake Maverick

This week’s SmackDown will open with an Intercontinental Championship match between Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match marks Reigns’ first shot at a championship since he returned to the company following his battle with leukemia.

