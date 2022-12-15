Major Update on Sasha Banks' Potential Future in WWE, New Japan and AEW

Sasha Banks' future in the world of pro wrestling has been a mystery ever since she and Naomi walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May over a creative dispute. Since then numerous reports and rumors have popped up online — ranging from Banks being granted her release to her still being under WWE contract to WWE trying to negotiate her and Naomi to come back to negotiations breaking down over Banks' new asking price. Both Banks and WWE officials has remained quiet about the matter the entire time and she has consistently remained on WWE's official roster page. However, Sean Ross Sapp dropped a new report on Fightful Select on Thursday that potentially clears things up.

Per his sources, Banks' agreement to leave WWE was agreed upon "months ago." Sapp connected that with the report Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri dropped back in June about "The Boss" being granted her release. He then reiterated his previous report that all wrestling-related conventions and events had been told the former champion couldn't do anything until after Jan. 1, 2023.

Lastly, he confirmed that Banks' deal with New Japan's parent company Bushiroad was completed last month. According to Dave Meltzer, her appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be just the first of several dates in a highly-lucrative contract that will also include a program with KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane) over the IWGP Women's Championship.

Finally, on the subject of AEW, Sapp wrote, "Those that we've spoken to familiar with that deal said that they haven't heard of anything regarding All Elite Wrestling and Mercedes yet, but also stated that doesn't mean it isn't happening."

One of the leading theories regarding a possible jump to AEW is for Banks to be the surprise tag partner for Saraya against Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker when AEW Dynamite returns to Los Angeles on Jan. 11. Saraya has already responded to that theory.

"I feel like anytime there's a mystery, everyone always goes straight for Mercedes (laughs). They're like—straight away—it's her!" she told Forbes this week. "There's plenty of women out there. I'm not going to say yes or no to anybody, but there's a lot of exciting prospects for a potential tag partner."