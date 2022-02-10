WWE’s Sasha Banks Explains Why She Loves Pro Wrestling

Sasha Banks has become one of the most decorated women in WWE history. She’s one of only four women to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion, holding nine championships since first breaking out in NXT back in the early 2010s and main eventing WrestleMania 31 Night One this past April. “The Boss” recently returned from injury and appeared on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling this week to explain her passion for the business.

“I love pro wrestling because I get to be everything,” Banks explained. “I get to be a superhero. I get to be an actress. I get to be a stunt woman. I get to be a circus act. I get to be a writer, producer and model. I get to be everything I want to be because of wrestling. It’s more than just doing the moves in the ring. It’s performing. It’s meeting people. It’s doing interviews. It’s being on Star Wars. It’s meeting legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin. You get to make your dreams come true with wrestling.”

“I always wanted to be so much more when I was a kid because I was a nobody, and I was in the background,” she continued. “I watched wrestling and I was like, ‘These people are so much larger than life. They’re fit. They’re over the top. There are so many weird people’, and I felt like I was weird, so I’m going to fit into wrestling. I want to feel the punches and the fighting. I like MMA. I love everything about it. The fans that are so die hard, that’s so crazy that we get to have such amazing, incredible fans that are always there, all over the world, supporting us doing the craziest thing ever. There’s nothing better than it.”

