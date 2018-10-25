WWE’s Sasha Banks on Recent Concussion: ‘I’m Not OK, I Can’t Function’

Sasha Banks has seen limited WWE action in recent months, but no one knew exactly why. But Banks not only just revealed she was dealing with a concussion, but that things got pretty scary.

In an interview on Conversation with Maria Menounos, Banks explained the severity of her confusion and all of the nasty symptoms that followed.

“I was having head pain and I couldn’t function, I couldn’t even drive, couldn’t sleep,” Banks said. “I’m like, ‘I need to go get checked out.’ I went to several neurologists and they just pretty much told me that I had post-concussion symptoms, and to just rest, rest, rest,” she said.

This would explain why we never got the details on her injury. WWE is no stranger to scrutiny over concussion-related injuries, having to perpetually fend off lawsuits from older wrestlers—so more concussion headlines are something Vince McMahon & Co.would likely aim to avoid. However, the secret is out now, and Banks’ concussion story sounds like it was a serious issue.

“It came kind of scary, I’m like, ‘Am I going to make Evolution? I was really scared because we’ve been having a lot of concussion meetings with WWE, taking care of ourselves and our head training, our head problems. I’m like, ‘I’m not OK, I can’t function, can’t wrestle, can’t drive, can’t sleep, can’t eat. So I need to go get checked out.’ Thankfully God… I’m OK and I feel back to normal, and I’m ready for Sunday.”

It looks like Banks is fine now as she competed this Monday on Raw. However, her injury may have kept her from nabbing one of Evolution’s bigger matches. As one of the more decorated women in WWE’s locker room, Banks had to be in consideration for a match with the likes of Trish Stratus or Lita, but that went to Alexa Bliss instead. So this Sunday, Banks will team with Bayley and Natalya against the Riot Squad. But once 2019 hit, we’ll bet Banks re-enters WWE’s main event. She’s had a fruitful run in her brief career as a WWE Superstar and was due to a cooling period. However, it’s not hard to imagine her opening a compelling story with Ronda Rousey sometime in 2019.