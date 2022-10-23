Sasha Banks' Latest Social Media Posts Have WWE Fans Buzzing

Sasha Banks still hasn't appeared on WWE programming in any capacity since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw back in mid-May. But "The Boss" was spotted on social media this week in a number of photos that raised an eyebrow about a return to the ring. The first came from the LuchaLibre Barcelona promotion, which showed Banks training alongside a group of students.

The photo was posted a day after Banks had reunited with her longtime friend Samuray del Sol (Kalisto) at the World CBD Awards. While overseas in Spain, Banks also met Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling's Miyu Yamashita. This meeting was just one week after Banks reposted fan art of her challenging Stardom's Kairi Sane for the IWGP Women's World Championship.

When Will Sasha Banks Come Back to WWE

Banks' status with WWE has remained a mystery for months, as numerous reports claimed she had been granted her release but WWE never officially commented on it and never removed her (or Naomi) from WWE.com's official roster. During her hiatus, Banks has switched her Twitter handle away from Banks to her actual name (Mercedes Varnado), has made a number of public appearances and has signed on for a few projects — though none of them are directly connected to WWE.

The latest came this past week with the announcement that Banks would be on USA Network's new competition show Barmageddon. The show is hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Do you think Banks will be back in a WWE ring by the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and check out the lineup for WWE's next pay-per-view, Crown Jewel, below: