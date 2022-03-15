Every Scott Hall Tribute From Last Night’s WWE Raw

Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63 on Monday, two days after suffering three heart attacks and being placed on life support. WWE broke the news of his passing at the start of this week’s Raw and a number of tributes were made to “The Bad Guy” by both wrestlers and the company itself throughout the night. Kevin Owens kicked off the show with Hall’s signature “Hey, yo!” to begin his promo, then snuck in a version of Hall’s “bad times don’t last, but bad guys do,” line during a backstage segment involving Seth Rollins.

Damian Priest, who has openly talked about how big of a Razor Ramon fan he was growing up in numerous interviews, nailed a Razor’s Edge midway through his match with Finn Balor later on in the show, slamming Balor onto the commentary table. Fans also spotted Priest doing Hall’s iconic “surfer walk” on his way to the ring.

WWE then released a full-length tribute video in the final hour of the show, honoring the two-time Hall of Famer for his incredibly influential career. Hall’s final match came in 2010 with Impact Wrestling, then was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in both 2014 and 2020.

It was Kevin Nash, one of Hall’s closest friends, who broke the news that Hall was going to be taken off life support after his family was gathered on Monday. He wrote on Instagram, “I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f—ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……alot that disliked us. We were the ‘Outsiders’ but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect but as he always said ‘The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.’ As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”