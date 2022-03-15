WWE Wrestlers and Fans Pay Tribute to Scott Hall

Scott Hall died at the age of 63 on Monday, just two days after he had suffered three heart attacks and hours after being taken off life support. The wrestling world learned that Hall was in critcal condition on Sunday, then early Monday morning Kevin Nash confirmed Hall would be taken off life support once his family had been gathered. Numerous tributes dedicated to Hall popped up on social media throughout the day, but his passing wasn’t confirmed until the start of this week’s Monday Night Raw. You can see just some of the many tributes in the list below.

What’s your favorite memory of Hall? Did you prefer his Razor Ramon character or his days in the New World Order? Let us know down in the comments.

From The Kliq

I’m gutted…Lost a brother



I love you Scott!!

I’ll see you down the road…#BuddySystem pic.twitter.com/Qx2he0TetS — Triple H (@TripleH) March 15, 2022

He wore that shirt every week & had the rest of the nWo(Hulk,Dusty, Macho Man) always shout me out on live TV while I was out with a broken neck. Just one example of what a good friend he was. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/eBCg7FoOH6 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 15, 2022

I love you my friend!! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 15, 2022

Love From Wrestlers

https://twitter.com/RealPaigeWWE/status/1503395300848795648?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Being able to watch back the Wrestlemania X Ladder Match with Shawn and Razor at the Performance Center will always be one of my favorite memories.



Thank you for being a huge part of my childhood and taking the time to share your knowledge with all of us that day. #RIPScottHall https://t.co/XjpaT3EKm0 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 15, 2022

RIP Bad Guy pic.twitter.com/iwf7lRBL9B — Kayla Becker (@TheKaylaBecker) March 15, 2022

So many prayers for Scott Hall and his family right now. The wrestling community is a very strong family and near or far, we have each others backs. Times like these are never easy but I do know there are so many incredible people waiting for you on the other side, ‘Bad Guy.’ 💜 pic.twitter.com/KGTpWR44BR — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 15, 2022

Always enjoyed being around the Bad Guy. One of best minds, and workers, in the business, he and Kevin changed the business-for the better. Rest easy friend. https://t.co/KYKrwnQ2FK — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 15, 2022

Doesn’t seem real. RIP Scott. You were a light. I’ll cherish our memories and always be so beyond grateful for your words and encouragement. Has always meant so much to Brie and I. Lots of love and prayers to the family. 🤍✨🙏🏼N https://t.co/1IemJsUQy1 — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) March 15, 2022

Hard work pays off

Dreams come true

Bad times don’t last

But bad guys do



RIP SCOTT HALL pic.twitter.com/WUfBZC1Ja2 — Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) March 15, 2022

Kevin Owens Kicking Off Raw

From Impact

IMPACT Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Scott Hall. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Py1JyDDR9J — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2022

A Better Place

Scott Hall left wrestling a lot better than he found it – creatively and financially – it’s a better place for us now because of him. — RJ City (@RJCity1) March 15, 2022

Confirmation From Sean Waltman

He's gone. 😔 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 15, 2022

Redemption

Scott Hall's death is tragic, but his redemption story is his defining legacy.



This story could have ended more than a decade ago. But with the right people around him, he didn't let it.



That's a badass.



That's the Bad Guy. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 15, 2022

From WWE

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

From The Hulkster