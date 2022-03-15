WWE Wrestlers and Fans Pay Tribute to Scott Hall

Scott Hall died at the age of 63 on Monday, just two days after he had suffered three heart attacks and hours after being taken off life support. The wrestling world learned that Hall was in critcal condition on Sunday, then early Monday morning Kevin Nash confirmed Hall would be taken off life support once his family had been gathered. Numerous tributes dedicated to Hall popped up on social media throughout the day, but his passing wasn’t confirmed until the start of this week’s Monday Night Raw. You can see just some of the many tributes in the list below.
