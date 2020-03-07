Scott Steiner Collapse: Wrestling Fans Are Concerned

Wrestling fans were distraught to learn that WCW, WWE, and Impact Wrestling legend Scott Steiner had been rushed to the hospital last night, and they quickly took to social media to share their thoughts of sadness, hope, and inspiration as they pull for Steiner to make a full recovery. Steiner was on hand for Impact Wrestling’s A-Town Beatdown event in Atlanta, Georga when he collapsed during pre-tape interviews. Since then we’ve learned from EVP of Impact Wrestling Scott D’Amore and fellow Impact star Tommy Dreamer that he’s doing better, but we are still waiting for the official cause of the collapse and what his recovery looks like. In the meantime, though fans are sending plenty of good thoughts his way, which you can read on the next slide.

D’Amore took to Twitter earlier today to let fans known Steiner was in better condition, saying, “For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK. His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support.”

Steiner has played a part in many of the biggest wrestling promotions in the industry, including WCW as part of the Steiner Brothers Tag Team before they moved on to WWF and eventually ECW. He would then start a singles run in WWE starting in 2002, and in 2006 he departed WWE to head to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). He would leave for a bit and then return to TNA before heading to small matches and stints at CWI, Global Force Wrestling, and most recently Impact.

We wish the superstar nothing but the best and hope for a speedy recovery. You can check out what fans are saying on the next slide.

God Speed

The well-wishes came in not just from fans but also from Steiner’s peers, including Hulk Hogan, who wished Steiner a speedy recovery.

Only love for Scott Steiner may you recover at God speed to only perfect health,Gods got you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 7, 2020

Sending Prayers

After seeing the news many fans sent prayers to the man also known as Big Poppa Pump.

Sending prayers too Scott Steiner Big Poppa Pump just saw he was rushed to the hospital 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #BigPoppaPump🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Jay Havoc (@jay_havoc37) March 7, 2020

Be Strong

Other fans sent messages to Steiner to be strong with some prayers as well.

Hang In There

The prayers keep flowing in from fans, who are telling the superstar to hang in there.

Hang in there @ScottSteiner Big Poppa Pump the Wrestling world is praying for you 💪🏽🙏 #BigPoppaPump #HollaIfYaHearMe https://t.co/bMKpoCLbXZ — New Age Territories (@NewAgePod) March 7, 2020

Major Memories

One fan sent prayers along with some fond memories he has of watching Steiner compete in the ring, saying Steiner was a major part of his childhood and wrestling fandom.

Prayers to @ScottSteiner I can remember going to abound For Glory 2007 and seeing him and Rick wrestle for the tag team championship. He has been a major part of my wrestling fandom and childhood. Get Well Soon Scott — Collin Sturchio (@Collin_S18) March 7, 2020

A Legend

Another fan sent good thoughts along with a reminder that Steiner is a legend in the wrestling business.

I hope he’s OK! He’s a legend! — Clarence Alexander Pryor 🏳️‍🌈 (@Clarence_Pryor) March 7, 2020

Most People

Another fan pointed out the odds of surviving cardiac arrest, and hopes Big Poppa Pump pulls through with flying colors.

Almost lost #ScottSteiner

Last night. Most people don’t survive cardiac arrest and have a 50/50 chance of survival. But he’s a genetic freak and even the Lord has a 25% chance AT BEST at beating him



143 and 2/3rd chance of pulling through with our prayers Big Poppa! 🙏 — Sharko (@SharkoLibre) March 7, 2020

Please Pull Through

When one fan found out that Steiner was trending he was distraught, and hopes for a full and speedy recovery.

Me finding out why Scott Steiner is trending. Please pull through Big Poppa Pump! pic.twitter.com/qUuAbGvVkO — Kevin El Mejor🌹 (@kevinedwardv) March 7, 2020

Memory Lane

One fan shared an old-school image of Steiner as well as prayers for a full recovery.

Prayers up for Scott Steiner aka Big Poppa Pump. Sending healing thoughts to a real one. Get well soon. 🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/pzi95UXvaV — True to the Blue (@SupportUofM) March 7, 2020

Genuine

One fan shared a photo he took with Steiner and hopes he makes a full recovery, saying that he was one of the nicest wrestlers ever.

Heard the news about Scott Steiner last night. Hopefully he’s doing well and makes a full recovery. Genuinely one of the nicest wrestlers I’ve ever met. pic.twitter.com/vOiM0Ian9K — Handsome Zac (@SNES_Chalmers64) March 7, 2020

